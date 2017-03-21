版本:
BRIEF-Denbury Resources says board intends to elect Christian Kendall CEO

March 21 Denbury Resources Inc

* Denbury resources inc says phil rykhoek, company's chief executive officer will retire

* Denbury resources inc - company's board of directors intends to elect christian s. Kendall as chief executive officer

* Denbury resources inc- rykhoek will leave his board position when he retires from his ceo role

* Denbury resources inc says board currently intends for kendall to replace rykhoek as a director of company

* Denbury resources inc - rykhoek will continue in a part-time advisory role until january 2018 as part of leadership transition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
