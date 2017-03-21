BRIEF-Denbury Resources says board intends to elect Christian Kendall CEO

BRIEF-QuintilesIMS announces launch of secondary public offering
* Quintilesims announces launch of secondary public offering, repurchase of common stock and increase in share buyback authorization
March 21 Denbury Resources Inc
* Denbury resources inc says phil rykhoek, company's chief executive officer will retire
* Denbury resources inc - company's board of directors intends to elect christian s. Kendall as chief executive officer
* Denbury resources inc- rykhoek will leave his board position when he retires from his ceo role
* Denbury resources inc says board currently intends for kendall to replace rykhoek as a director of company
* Denbury resources inc - rykhoek will continue in a part-time advisory role until january 2018 as part of leadership transition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Quintilesims announces launch of secondary public offering, repurchase of common stock and increase in share buyback authorization
* Colony northstar, inc. Announces redemption of 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock
* Commercial vehicle group inc says on may 24, 2017, company concluded that it will keep monona facility open - sec filing