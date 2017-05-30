BRIEF-Denbury Resources to acquire interest in Rockies CO Flood

May 30 Denbury Resources Inc
* Denbury Resources to acquire interest in Rockies CO2 Flood
* Deal for $71.5 million
* Denbury plans to initially fund acquisition with its bank
line
* Says estimated capital costs for 2017 are approximately $5
million
* Net production for acquired interest is currently
estimated at 2,100 barrels per day and is expected to increase
over next several years
* Anticipates deal's cost would ultimately be offset through
sale of non-productive surface acreage
* Expects to recognize an additional 9 mmbbls of proved
undeveloped reserves based on current development plans for
acquired interest
* Denbury Resources says "acquisition builds on our goal of
resuming production growth by 2018"
* Acquisition's price "should improve our credit metrics in
near term"
* Entered into agreement with certain units of Linn Energy
to acquire their 23% non-operated working interest in salt creek
field in Wyoming
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: