BRIEF-Denison Mines reports Q1 total revenues from continuing operations $2.6 million

BRIEF-Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
May 2 Denison Mines Corp
* Reports q1 2017 results including highlights from successful winter 2017 exploration programs
* Q1 total revenues from continuing operations $2.6 million versus $3.3 million at end of Dec 31, 2016
* During q1 2017, company increased its corporate administration and other expenses included in 2017 outlook by $770,000
* Remainder of 2017 outlook remains unchanged from company's previously disclosed 2017 budget
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.