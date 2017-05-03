版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 08:11 BJT

BRIEF-Denison Mines reports Q1 total revenues from continuing operations $2.6 million

May 2 Denison Mines Corp

* Reports q1 2017 results including highlights from successful winter 2017 exploration programs

* Q1 total revenues from continuing operations $2.6 million versus $3.3 million at end of Dec 31, 2016

* During q1 2017, company increased its corporate administration and other expenses included in 2017 outlook by $770,000

* Remainder of 2017 outlook remains unchanged from company's previously disclosed 2017 budget

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐