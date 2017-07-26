FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Denison reports extension of Cornerstone contract for environmental services business
July 26 (Reuters) - Denison Mines Corp

* Denison reports extension of Cornerstone contract for environmental services business

* Denison Mines Corp - agreement is in relation to management and operation of several of BHP's decommissioned mine sites in Ontario and Quebec

* Denison Mines Corp - DES to be responsible for management and operation of 9 mine sites in Ontario and 2 in Quebec from July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2019

* Denison Mines says its environmental services business entered into new 2 year services agreement with Rio Algom, a subsidiary of BHP Billiton Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

