BRIEF-Dennys Corp reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.12

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Dennys Corp
* Denny’s Corporation reports results for first quarter 2017
* Q1 earnings per share $0.11
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.12
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Dennys Corp qtrly total operating revenue grew 2.6% to $127.9 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $129.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Dennys Corp sees 2017 same-store sales growth at company and domestic franchised restaurants between 0% and 2%
* Dennys Corp -in 2017 expects 45 to 50 new restaurant openings, with net restaurant growth of 10 to 20 restaurants
* Dennys corp sees 2017 total operating revenue between $523 and $532 million including franchise and licensing revenue between $140 and $142 million
* Dennys Corp sees 2017 company restaurant margin between 17.5% and 18% and franchise restaurant margin between 71% and 71.5%
* Dennys Corp sees 2017 cash capital expenditures between $22 million and $24 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.