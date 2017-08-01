FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Denny's Corporation Q2 earnings per share $0.12
2017年8月1日

BRIEF-Denny's Corporation Q2 earnings per share $0.12

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Dennys Corp

* Denny’S Corporation reports results for second quarter 2017

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.14

* Q2 earnings per share $0.12

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $133.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $131.7 million

* Dennys Corp qtrly domestic system-wide same-store sales increased 2.6%, including growth of 2.7% at co restaurants

* Dennys Corp sees full year 2017 cash capital expenditures between $25 and $27 million

* Dennys Corp sees FY 2017 same-store sales growth at company and domestic franchised restaurants between 0% and 2%

* Dennys Corp sees full year 2017 total operating revenue between $523 and $532 million including franchise and licensing revenue between $140 and $142 million

* Dennys Corp - for full year 2017, expects 45 to 50 new restaurant openings, with net restaurant growth of 5 to 15 restaurants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

