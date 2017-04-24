版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 24日 星期一 19:15 BJT

BRIEF-Denovo Biopharma obtains exclusive license to Liafensine from AMRI

April 24 Denovo Biopharma:

* Denovo Biopharma obtains exclusive license to Liafensine from AMRI

* Denovo Biopharma - under terms, Denovo Biopharma gains an exclusive license to all rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize Liafensine globally

* Denovo Biopharma - Liafensine was well tolerated, with no evidence of dose-dependent discontinuations due to adverse events

* Denovo Biopharma - Liafensine program was not continued beyond phase 2 studies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
