BRIEF-Dentsply Sirona Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings $0.67/shr

BRIEF-Boston Scientific announces positive outcomes from prospective study of bronchial thermoplasty
Feb 17 Dentsply Sirona Inc
* Dentsply sirona reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.67
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.46
* Q4 sales $996.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $1.01 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $2.80 to $2.90
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Westhaven acquires 100pct interest in the Skoonka Creek Gold Property
* Delphi Energy Corp announces financing with strategic partner to further accelerate growth at its bigstone montney asset