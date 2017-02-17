版本:
BRIEF-Dentsply Sirona Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings $0.67/shr

Feb 17 Dentsply Sirona Inc

* Dentsply sirona reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.67

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.46

* Q4 sales $996.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $1.01 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $2.80 to $2.90

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
