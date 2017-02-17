版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 17日 星期五 19:56 BJT

BRIEF-Dentsply Sirona raises quarterly cash dividend

Feb 17 Dentsply Sirona Inc -

* Dentsply Sirona raises quarterly cash dividend

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.0875 per share

* New dividend represents a 12.9 pct increase from prior annual rate of $0.31 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐