BRIEF-Depomed announces cooperation agreement with Starboard Value Lp

March 28 Depomed Inc -
* Depomed announces cooperation agreement with Starboard
Value Lp including CEO and board changes
* Three new directors named to board
* Says q1 2017 net sales estimated to be $95-$100 million-
* Says James Fogarty named new chairman of boar
* Arthur J. Higgins has joined company as president and
chief executive officer and member of board of directors
* Says q1 results reflect impact of previously announced
realignment of company's sales force effective February 1, 2017
* Company will revise its financial guidance for year
* Q1 revenue view $114.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says resignation of James Schoeneck as president and chief
executive officer and member of board of directors
