2017年 5月 10日

BRIEF-Dermira announces proposed offering of $250 mln of convertible senior notes

May 9 Dermira Inc

* Dermira announces proposed offering of $250 million of convertible senior notes

* Dermira - Intends to offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, $250 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
