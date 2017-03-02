版本:
BRIEF-Dermira prices $168.5 mln public offering of common stock

March 1 Dermira Inc:

* Dermira prices $168.5 million public offering of common stock

* Dermira Inc - announced pricing of its underwritten public offering of 5,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to public of $33.70 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
