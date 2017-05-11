BRIEF-Dermira prices offering of $250 million of 3 pct convertible senior notes

May 10 Dermira Inc

* Pricing of its offering of $250,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 3.00% convertible senior notes due 2022

* Notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Dermira, and interest of 3.00% per year will be payable semi-annually in arrears