2017年 5月 11日

BRIEF-Dermira prices offering of $250 million of 3 pct convertible senior notes

May 10 Dermira Inc

* Dermira prices offering of $250 million of 3.00% convertible senior notes

* Pricing of its offering of $250,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 3.00% convertible senior notes due 2022

* Notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Dermira, and interest of 3.00% per year will be payable semi-annually in arrears Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
