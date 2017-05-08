版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二

BRIEF-Dermira qtrly net loss per share, basic, diluted $ 0.79

May 8 Dermira Inc:

* Dermira reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides corporate update

* Dermira Inc - qtrly net loss per share, basic and diluted $ 0.79

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
