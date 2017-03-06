版本:
BRIEF-Desert Star signs LOI to acquire the Iron Butte oxide gold-silver project

March 6 Desert Star Resources Ltd:

* Desert Star signs LOI to acquire the Iron Butte oxide gold-silver project, Nevada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
