BRIEF-Destination Maternity reports Q1 loss per share $0.08

June 8 Destination Maternity Corp-
* Destination Maternity reports first quarter fiscal 2017
results
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.08
* Destination Maternity Corp says qtrly gross margin
improved 30 basis points to 54.4%, up from 54.1% in prior year
quarter
* Q1 sales $106.4 million versus $124.4 million
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.05
* Destination Maternity Corp says "our financial results in
q1 were challenging and below expectations"
* Qtrly comparable sales decreased 7.3%
* Destination Maternity Corp - charges during q1 of fiscal
2017 were $0.8 million, primarily for legal and advisory fees
related to proposed merger
* Destination Maternity-"as we look ahead to remainder of
year, we continue to believe we are positioned to drive
improvement in sales and profitability"
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: