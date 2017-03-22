BRIEF-Detour Gold posts Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.03

BRIEF-Renault planning to buy some French R&D activities of Intel
PARIS, May 24 Renault: * Planning to buy some French R&D businesses of Intel * Expects deal to completed during Q2
March 22 Detour Gold Corp
* Detour Gold reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.03
* Q4 loss per share $0.08
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quarterly gold production of 143,512 ounces
* Says company plans to arrange up to $450 million in financing in 2017 to ensure its future liquidity needs are well managed
* Qtrly revenues of $176.6 million versus $145.7 million
* Detour gold corp - co is in discussions with its mobile fleet equipment vendor to assess availability of obtaining a debt facility of up to $100 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, May 24 Renault: * Planning to buy some French R&D businesses of Intel * Expects deal to completed during Q2
DUBAI/FRANKFURT, May 24 Dubai's Emaar Malls will buy a 51 percent stake in e-commerce fashion website Namshi from Germany's Rocket Internet for $151 million as competition for technology deals heats up in the Middle East.
HELSINKI, May 24 Finnish mobile game maker Supercell has acquired a majority stake in London-based game studio Space Ape, the British company said on its website.