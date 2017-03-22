BRIEF-Detour Gold posts Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.03

March 22 Detour Gold Corp

* Detour Gold reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.03

* Q4 loss per share $0.08

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarterly gold production of 143,512 ounces

* Says company plans to arrange up to $450 million in financing in 2017 to ensure its future liquidity needs are well managed

* Qtrly revenues of $176.6 million versus $145.7 million

* Detour gold corp - co is in discussions with its mobile fleet equipment vendor to assess availability of obtaining a debt facility of up to $100 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: