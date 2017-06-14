版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 15日 星期四 04:27 BJT

BRIEF-Deutsche Bank AG says Deutsche Bank raises prime lending rate to 4.25pct

June 14 Deutsche Bank AG:

* Deutsche Bank AG says Deutsche Bank raises prime lending rate to 4.25pct

* Deutsche Bank AG - ‍new York branch, Deutsche Bank New York, unit Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas raised prime lending rate to 4.25pct from 4.00pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
