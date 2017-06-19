版本:
BRIEF-Deutsche Bank names Meir Lewis head of Insurance Investment Banking

June 19 Deutsche Bank AG:

* Announced appointment of Meir Lewis as Managing Director and head of Insurance Investment Banking; Lewis will join from Morgan Stanley Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
