BRIEF-Deutsche Bank plans to re-combine markets and investment bank - WSJ

March 3 (Reuters) -

* Deutsche Bank plans to re-combine markets and investment bank ; lender is discussing promoting executives Schenck, Sewing as deputy co-CEOs - WSJ Source : on.wsj.com/2mkaXPA Further company coverage:
