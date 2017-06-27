版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 28日 星期三 03:00 BJT

BRIEF-Deutsche Bank said to face possible $60 mln derivative loss-Bloomberg,citing sources

June 27 (Reuters) -

* Deutsche Bank said to face possible $60 million derivative loss- Bloomberg,citing sources Source bloom.bg/2se2XDX
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐