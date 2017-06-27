BRIEF-Deutsche Bank said to face possible $60 mln derivative loss-Bloomberg,citing sources

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St higher as banks rise; ECB comment reassessed
June 28 Wall Street opened higher on Wednesday as financial stocks rose and after a report that investors overreacted to ECB chief Mario Draghi's view on fiscal stimulus.
June 27 (Reuters) -
* Deutsche Bank said to face possible $60 million derivative loss- Bloomberg,citing sources Source bloom.bg/2se2XDX
* Accenture acquires Intrepid, expands capabilities to help brands transform mobile user experiences as connected devices soar
June 28 Fred's Inc said its board adopted a short-term shareholder rights plan in light of "increased trading activity" related to its involvement in Walgreens Boots Alliance's deal to buy Rite Aid Corp .