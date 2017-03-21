版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 21日 星期二 17:28 BJT

BRIEF-Deutsche Bank said to face regulatory fines over currency trades- Bloomberg

March 21 (Reuters) -

* Deutsche Bank is expected to be fined by Federal Reserve and New York's DFS for its conduct in the foreign exchange market- Bloomberg, citing sources Source bloom.bg/2nFxk3J
