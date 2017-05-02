版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二 17:30 BJT

BRIEF-Deutsche Rohstoff says Hammer Metals to establish JV with Global Energy Metals Corp.

May 2 Deutsche Rohstoff AG:

* Hammer Metals signs term sheet to establish a joint venture with Global Energy Metals Corp. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
