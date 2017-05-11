版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 11日 星期四 16:39 BJT

BRIEF-Deutsche Telekom CEO says not excluding anything in U.S.

May 11 Deutsche Telekom

* CEO says not excluding anything in u.s. Market

* CEO says still believes stake in bt is valuable asset despite impairments Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐