BRIEF-Deutsche Telekom CEO says not excluding anything in U.S.

BRIEF-Galapagos says share capital increase arising from warrant exercises
* Announces a share capital increase arising from warrant exercises.
May 11 Deutsche Telekom
* CEO says not excluding anything in u.s. Market
* CEO says still believes stake in bt is valuable asset despite impairments Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)
* Announces a share capital increase arising from warrant exercises.
* Sdiptech ab (publ) says agm decided that no dividend will be given to holders of common shares of series a or series b
June 21 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.