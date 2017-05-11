BRIEF-Deutsche Telekom CEO says T-Mobile US growth sets high bar for alternatives to independent course

BRIEF-Galapagos says share capital increase arising from warrant exercises
* Announces a share capital increase arising from warrant exercises.
May 11 Deutsche Telekom
* CEO says including expected cash expenditure for this year we will have invested over $40 billion in the past 5 years in t-mobile us
* CEO says T-Mobile US growth prospects set bar extremely high for pursuing any strategic alternative to independent course
* CEO says very likely that discussions will get underway concerning various potential strategic combinations of businesses in our industry, including T-Mobile US
* CEO says sees several advantages to consolidation and convergence in U.S., openening up range of potential synergies, economies of scale
* CEO says strong position of T-mobile US gives time and space to evaluate all options to build value for shareholders
* CEO says will not comment on any speculation, neither today nor in the future about t-mobile us Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)
* Sdiptech ab (publ) says agm decided that no dividend will be given to holders of common shares of series a or series b
