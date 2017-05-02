BRIEF-Devon Energy announces $1 billion divestiture plan

May 2 Devon Energy Corp

* Devon Energy announces $1 billion divestiture plan

* Devon Energy Corp - Devon expects to commence divestiture program in Q2 of 2017

* Devon Energy Corp - Expects to complete sale process over next 12 to 18 months

* Devon Energy Corp - Company plans to deploy divestiture proceeds toward its U.S. resource plays

* Devon Energy Corp - Non-core divestiture plan is also expected to accelerate Devon's transition to higher-margin production

* Devon Energy Corp - Divestiture program among others places co firmly on track to achieve production growth targets in 2017 and 2018

* Devon Energy Corp - Intent to divest approximately $1 billion of upstream assets across its portfolio

* Devon energy corp - non-core assets identified for monetization include select portions of barnett shale focused primarily around Johnson County

* Devon Energy Corp - Non-core assets identified for monetization also include other properties located principally within company's U.S. resource base

* Devon Energy Corp - Company would evaluate strategic options for additional non-core asset sales