BRIEF-Devon Energy announces $340 million of non-core asset sales

July 31 (Reuters) - Devon Energy Corp
* Devon Energy announces $340 million of non-core asset sales
* Devon Energy Corp - net production from divested properties averaged approximately 4,000 oil-equivalent barrels (Boe) per day (60 percent oil)
* Devon Energy Corp - expects to incur minimal taxes associated with the deals
* Devon Energy Corp - actively marketing Johnson County assets and expects to complete its non-core divestiture program over next year