BRIEF-Devon Energy announces record stack well reaching 6,000 BOE per day

July 11 (Reuters) - Devon Energy Corp
* Devon Energy announces record stack well reaching 6,000 BOE per day, provides development update
* Brought online meramec well, commenced production on several high-rate wells in core of over-pressured oil window of stack play in Q2
* Also brought online 4 additional high-rate meramec wells in core of over-pressured oil window during Q2
* Will spud showboat development project, which includes approximately 25 wells across 4 landing zones, in Q3
* The additional four wells attained an average 30-day initial production rate of 2,000 BOE per day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: