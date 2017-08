BRIEF-Devon Energy lowers 2017 capital outlook by $100 mln

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Devon Energy Corp

* Devon Energy reports second-quarter 2017 results

* Devon Energy says lowering 2017 capital outlook by $100 million

* Devon Energy says now expects E&P capital investment to range from $1.9 billion to $2.2 billion in 2017

* Q2 earnings per share $0.80

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Devon Energy - Q2 total operating revenues $3,273 million versus $2,488 million

* Devon Energy - net production averaged 536,000 oil-equivalent barrels (Boe) per day during q2 of 2017​

* Devon Energy - Q2 revenue from oil, gas and NGL sales $1,206 million versus $1,085 million

* Devon Energy - has not made any changes to its planned activity levels in 2017 and is on track to increase to approximately 20 rigs by end of 2017

* Q2 revenue view $3.25 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 capital expenditures $2,185 million - $2,590 million

* Devon Energy - adjusting for items, qtrly core earnings of $0.34 per diluted share