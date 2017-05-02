BRIEF-Devon Energy reports qtrly total revenues $3,547 million

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Devon Energy Corp
* Devon Energy reports first-quarter results
* Q1 adjusted core earnings per share $0.41 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly oil production averaged 261,000 barrels per day, a 7 percent increase compared to Q4 of 2016
* Devon Energy- Qtrly total companywide production averaged 563,000 oil-equivalent barrels per day in Q1, a 5 percent increase compared to Q4 of 2016
* Devon Energy Corp - Qtrly total revenues $3,547 million versus $2,126 million
* Devon expects oil production to range from 230,000 to 240,000 barrels per day in Q2
* Devon Energy Corp- Company's capital and production plan is on track for both first half of 2017 and full year.
* Devon Energy Corp - Qtrly oil, gas and NGL sales $1,309 million versus $825 million
* Devon Energy Corp - Due to efficiency gains, company and its partner brought online more wells in eagle ford than planned in Q1
* Q1 earnings per share $1.07
* Devon Energy Corp sees Q2 capital expenditures $600 million - $ 675 million
* Devon Energy Corp - Low cost structure is expected to further improve on a per-unit basis in second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.