BRIEF-Devon Energy says CEO David Hager's total compensation in 2016 was $8.8 million

BRIEF-Ryanair CEO says expects FY results to be in line with current guidance
* says expects FY results to be in line with current guidance
April 26 Devon Energy Corp
* Devon Energy says CEO David Hager's total compensation in 2016 was $8.8 million versus $9.9 million- SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* says expects FY results to be in line with current guidance
* Tahoe Resources Inc - has learned that an anti-mining organization, calas, has filed a claim against Guatemala's ministry of energy and mines
* Jacobs wins contract to support Nexen Energy operations in Western Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: