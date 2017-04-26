版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 26日 星期三 18:21 BJT

BRIEF-Devon Energy says CEO David Hager's total compensation in 2016 was $8.8 million

April 26 Devon Energy Corp

* Devon Energy says CEO David Hager's total compensation in 2016 was $8.8 million versus $9.9 million- SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐