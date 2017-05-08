BRIEF-Dexcom announces proposed offering of convertible senior notes

BRIEF-Thermon Group files for mixed shelf of up to $250 mln
* Thermon Group Holdings Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $250 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2sy7LRu) Further company coverage:
May 8 Dexcom Inc
* Dexcom announces proposed offering of $300 million of convertible senior notes
* Intends to offer $300 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2022
* Notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Dexcom, and interest will be payable semi-annually in arrears
* Notes will mature on May 15, 2022
* Expects to use net proceeds of offering of notes to repay $75 million of borrowings under its existing credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Thermon Group Holdings Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $250 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2sy7LRu) Further company coverage:
* Willbros Group Inc - on June 16, 2017, co amended loan, security and guaranty agreement dated as of August 7, 2013 - SEC filing
AUSTIN, Texas, June 20 At least nine passengers and one crew member were injured by turbulence on a United Airlines flight between Panama City and Houston on Tuesday, the airline said.