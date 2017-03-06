BRIEF-Dexcom Inc says committed to borrow $75 mln in principal amount under its existing $200 mln revolving credit facility - SEC filing

BRIEF-Avnet consolidates distribution centres
* New facility will consolidate Avnet's distribution centres in Hong Kong and Shenzhen from four to one Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 6 Dexcom Inc
* Dexcom Inc - on February 28, 2017, co committed to borrow $75 million in principal amount under its existing $200 million revolving credit facility - SEC filing
* Dexcom Inc - borrowed funds were received by Dexcom on March 3, 2017
* Dexcom Inc - term of borrowing is six months and total interest anticipated on borrowing during that period is approximately $1.2 million Source text: (bit.ly/2mWXKdv) Further company coverage:
May 25 Jse: Oml - Old Mutual Plc Annual General Meeting
SHANGHAI, May 25 Google's artificial intelligence program, AlphaGo, beat Chinese Go master Ke Jie for a second time on Thursday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in a best of three series meant to test the limits of computers in taking on humans at complex tasks.