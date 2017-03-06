版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 6日

BRIEF-Dexcom Inc says committed to borrow $75 mln in principal amount under its existing $200 mln revolving credit facility - SEC filing

March 6 Dexcom Inc

* Dexcom Inc - on February 28, 2017, co committed to borrow $75 million in principal amount under its existing $200 million revolving credit facility - SEC filing

* Dexcom Inc - borrowed funds were received by Dexcom on March 3, 2017

* Dexcom Inc - term of borrowing is six months and total interest anticipated on borrowing during that period is approximately $1.2 million Source text: (bit.ly/2mWXKdv) Further company coverage:
