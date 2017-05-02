版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 04:43 BJT

BRIEF-Dexcom reports Q1 revenue $142.3 million

May 2 Dexcom Inc

* Dexcom, Inc. Reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.49

* Q1 revenue $142.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $144.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
