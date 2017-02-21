版本:
BRIEF-Dexcom says chief financial officer to resign, effective as of April 1

Feb 21 Dexcom Inc

* Dexcom Inc- on Feb 14 Jess Roper, chief financial officer notified Dexcom of his decision to resign, effective as of April 1, 2017 - sec filing

* Dexcom Inc - upon Roper's resignation, Dexcom will appoint Kevin Sun, as interim chief financial officer Source text - bit.ly/2lHQBjH Further company coverage:
