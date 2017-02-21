BRIEF-Dexcom says chief financial officer to resign, effective as of April 1

BRIEF-Fannie Mae prices $1 bln Connecticut avenue securities risk sharing deal
* Fannie mae prices $1 billion connecticut avenue securities risk sharing deal
Feb 21 Dexcom Inc
* Dexcom Inc- on Feb 14 Jess Roper, chief financial officer notified Dexcom of his decision to resign, effective as of April 1, 2017 - sec filing
* Dexcom Inc - upon Roper's resignation, Dexcom will appoint Kevin Sun, as interim chief financial officer Source text - bit.ly/2lHQBjH Further company coverage:
* Discovery Air Inc. receives court approval for going private transaction
* Ford Motor Co says annualized base salary increase from $716,000 to $1,800,000 for James P. Hackett