2017年 5月 17日

BRIEF-Dexia and Cognizant in talks for collaboration on I.T. and business process services

May 17 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp

* Dexia and cognizant in exclusive talks for future collaboration on information technology and business process services

* Cognizant- signed letter of intent for cognizant to be Dexia's provider of I.T., business process services for capital markets, credit operations in France and Belgium

* Cognizant technology solutions - Co, Dexia to build new platform to run bank's credit operations, spanning functions like transaction settlements, records maintenance. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
