BRIEF-Dextera Surgical implements temporary shipping hold on microcutter 5/80

July 6 (Reuters) - Dextera Surgical Inc

* Dextera Surgical Inc says expects to report FY 2017(not Q4) total product sales of $2.9 million to $3.0 million

* Dextera Surgical implements temporary shipping hold on microcutter 5/80™

* Dextera Surgical Inc - reports preliminary financial results for Q4 and fiscal year 2017

* Dextera Surgical says no adverse events or complications have been associated with these reports

* Dextera Surgical - placed a temporary shipping hold on microcutter 5/80 stapler and reload cartridges

* Dextera Surgical - has identified two root causes - one in stapler and one in reload cartridge - which prematurely engage lock-out safety feature within stapler

* Dextera Surgical says is implementing a solution for reload cartridges

* Dextera Surgical says estimates that approximately 60% of staplers have been used successfully with no incident

* Dextera Surgical - shipping hold after reports surgeons were unable to clamp microcutter 5/80 stapler after inserting microcutter 30 reload into stapler

* Dextera Surgical says since remaining staplers do not pose a safety concern, they will remain in circulation