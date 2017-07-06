FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dextera Surgical implements temporary shipping hold on microcutter 5/80
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
2017年7月6日 / 晚上8点24分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Dextera Surgical implements temporary shipping hold on microcutter 5/80

2 分钟阅读

July 6 (Reuters) - Dextera Surgical Inc

* Dextera Surgical Inc says expects to report FY 2017(not Q4) total product sales of $2.9 million to $3.0 million

* Dextera Surgical implements temporary shipping hold on microcutter 5/80™

* Dextera Surgical Inc - reports preliminary financial results for Q4 and fiscal year 2017

* Dextera Surgical says no adverse events or complications have been associated with these reports

* Dextera Surgical - placed a temporary shipping hold on microcutter 5/80 stapler and reload cartridges

* Dextera Surgical - has identified two root causes - one in stapler and one in reload cartridge - which prematurely engage lock-out safety feature within stapler

* Dextera Surgical says is implementing a solution for reload cartridges

* Dextera Surgical says estimates that approximately 60% of staplers have been used successfully with no incident

* Dextera Surgical - shipping hold after reports surgeons were unable to clamp microcutter 5/80 stapler after inserting microcutter 30 reload into stapler

* Dextera Surgical says since remaining staplers do not pose a safety concern, they will remain in circulation Source text: Further company coverage:

