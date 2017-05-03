BRIEF-DHI Group plans to divest certain businesses, including biospace, Hcareers

BRIEF-Brightpath reports quarterly AFFO per share of C$0.025
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
May 3 DHI Group Inc
* Announces plan for strategic divestitures of certain businesses to optimize execution of its tech-focused plan
* DHI group, inc. Announces first quarter 2017 results and intention to divest certain businesses
* Q1 earnings per share $0.03
* Q1 revenue $52.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Plans to divest a number of its online professional communities
* Planned divestitures include: Biospace, Hcareers, Health Ecareers, And Rigzone
* DHI group inc - company expects its year-over-year rate of revenue decline to abate later in 2017
* DHI group inc - company expects its year-over-year rate of revenue decline to abate later in 2017
* DHI group inc - planned divestitures include biospace, hcareers, health ecareers, and rigzone
* DHI group- is in process of engaging a financial advisor to evaluate opportunities to conduct value enhancing divestitures of the non-tech businesses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.
MEXICO CITY, May 23 Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA), one of the country's largest steelmakers, said on Tuesday it had shut down definitively an iron ore mine in the northern state of Durango because of ongoing problems with the union.