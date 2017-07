July 27 (Reuters) - Dhi Group Inc

* DHI Group reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.04

* Q2 revenue $52.4 million

* Says expects its year-over-year rate of decline in revenue to abate progressively in second half of 2017

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $52.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S