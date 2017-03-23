版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四 22:08 BJT

BRIEF-DHL says to deliver 47 Bombardier train sets to Saudi Arabia for Riyadh's new metro line

March 23 DHL:

* DHL to deliver 47 Bombardier train sets from production site in Mexico to Saudi Arabia for Riyadh's new metro line Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
