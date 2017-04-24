版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 24日 星期一 19:43 BJT

BRIEF-DHT Holdings announces delivery of two VLCCs from BW Group

April 24 DHT Holdings Inc:

* DHT Holdings, Inc announces delivery of two VLCCs from BW Group

* DHT Holdings Inc - remaining six vessels in water are expected to be delivered during Q2 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
