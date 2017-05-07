BRIEF-DHT Holdings board unanimously rejects unimproved proposal from Frontline

BRIEF-SIYATA MOBILE APPOINTS MARC SEELENFREUND AS CHAIRMAN
* SIYATA MOBILE INC - HAS ACCEPTED RESIGNATION OF GIL GURFINKEL AS CHAIRMAN AND DIRECTOR OF COMPANY EFFECTIVE JUNE 30, 2017
May 7 DHT Holdings Inc:
* DHT Holdings Inc Board unanimously rejects unimproved proposal from frontline
* DHT Holdings - following review, have unanimously concluded that proposal continues to be wholly inadequate for DHT and its shareholders
* Says Diageo expects transaction will be EPS neutral for first three years and accretive thereafter
PARIS, June 21 Boeing and Donghai Airlines said on Wednesday the Chinese airline would convert a previous order for 10 737 MAX 8 planes into an order for 10 new 737 MAX 10 jets.