2017年 5月 8日 星期一 02:26 BJT

BRIEF-DHT Holdings board unanimously rejects unimproved proposal from Frontline

May 7 DHT Holdings Inc:

* DHT Holdings Inc Board unanimously rejects unimproved proposal from frontline

* DHT Holdings - following review, have unanimously concluded that proposal continues to be wholly inadequate for DHT and its shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
