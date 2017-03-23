BRIEF-DHT Holdings Inc acquires 11 VLCCs from BW Group

BRIEF-Advance Auto Parts reports Q1 adj earnings per share $1.60
* Advance auto parts reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results
March 23 DHT Holdings Inc:
* DHT Holdings Inc Announces acquisition of 11 VLCCsfrom bw group and equity issue at $5.37 per share
* Says expects that BW Group's VLCC fleet will be delivered during Q2 of 2017
* DHT Holdings Inc - BW Group's VLCC fleet has a value of approximately $538 million at prevailing broker valuations
* Says fleet consists of 11 VLCCs, including two newbuildings due for delivery in 2018.
* DHT Holdings Inc - will finance acquisition by issuing approximately $256 million of DHT capital stock, consisting of approximately 32 million shares of DHT common stock
* DHT Holdings Inc - will also pay BW Group $177.36 million in cash and assume approximately $104.16 million in remaining obligations with respect to two newbuildings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, May 24 German authorities involved in raiding Daimler's offices as part of a probe into diesel pollution are talking to authorities in the United States, the Stuttgart public prosecutor's office said on Wednesday.
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S