版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二 05:07 BJT

BRIEF-DHT Holdings Inc Q1 earnings per share $0.15

May 8 DHT Holdings Inc

* DHT Holdings Inc first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.23

* Q1 earnings per share $0.15

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted net revenue $70.7 million versus $90.2 million

* Q1 revenue view $73.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐