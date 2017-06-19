版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 19日 星期一 16:09 BJT

BRIEF-DHT says Marshall Islands court dismisses Frontline legal action

June 19 Dht Holdings Inc

* Says high court of Marshall Islands has dismissed, with prejudice, legal action filed by Frontline

* Says Frontline is now precluded from bringing similar claims against DHT, its directors and BW Group in any other court Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
