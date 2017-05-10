BRIEF-DHX Media enters amended agreement

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 DHX Media Ltd:
* DHX Media -entered amended agreement to increase the size of its previously announced bought deal private placement of subscription receipts
* DHX Media -to increase size of bought deal private placement of subscription receipts at C$1,000/receipt, to aggregate gross proceeds of C$125 million Source text: (bit.ly/2py5rqz) Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
