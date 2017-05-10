版本:
BRIEF-DHX Media enters amended agreement

May 10 DHX Media Ltd:

* DHX Media -entered amended agreement to increase the size of its previously announced bought deal private placement of subscription receipts

* DHX Media -to increase size of bought deal private placement of subscription receipts at C$1,000/receipt, to aggregate gross proceeds of C$125 million Source text: (bit.ly/2py5rqz) Further company coverage:
