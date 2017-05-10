版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 10日 星期三 19:16 BJT

BRIEF-DHX Media posts Q3 adjusted earnings per share C$0.06

May 10 DHX Media Ltd

* DHX Media reports Q3 results for fiscal 2017

* DHX Media - qtrly revenue C$78.3 million versus C$84.1 million; qtrly diluted earnings per common share C$0.06; qtrly diluted adjusted earnings per common share C$0.06

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.08, revenue view c$76.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
