BRIEF-DHX Media posts Q3 adjusted earnings per share C$0.06

May 10 DHX Media Ltd
* DHX Media reports Q3 results for fiscal 2017
* DHX Media - qtrly revenue C$78.3 million versus C$84.1 million; qtrly diluted earnings per common share C$0.06; qtrly diluted adjusted earnings per common share C$0.06
* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.08, revenue view c$76.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit