BRIEF-DHX Media reports qtrly net income $7.6 mln vs. $10.2 mln

May 10 DHX Media Ltd:

* Qtrly revenue $78.3 million versus $84.1 million

* Qtrly net income $7.6 million versus $10.2 million

* All figures in c$ Source text - (bit.ly/2qZ8itX)
