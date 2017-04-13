版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 13日 星期四 19:06 BJT

BRIEF-DHX Media signed 9 new distribution deals for first season of Fangbone

April 13 DHX Media Ltd

* DHX Media Ltd - signed nine new distribution deals for first season of Fangbone Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
