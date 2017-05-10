BRIEF-DHX Media to buy entertainment division of Iconix Brand

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Dhx Media Ltd:
* Signed a definitive agreement to acquire the entertainment division of Iconix Brand Group Inc
* The total purchase price for acquisition is us$345 million
* Transaction would be 6-10% accretive to earnings per share and 25 pct -30 pct accretive to free cash flow per share, on a pro forma basis
* Purchase price for deal to be paid through cash on hand, new debt financing facility, private placement offering of subscription receipts
* As part of refinancing related to the deal, DHX Media will redeem its 5.875 pct senior unsecured notes due Dec. 2, 2021 Source text - (bit.ly/2qYYtMz) Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit